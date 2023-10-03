NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is above average at 7.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.18.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) is $31.33, which is $4.86 above the current market price. The public float for NMIH is 80.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMIH on October 03, 2023 was 456.60K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NMIH) stock’s latest price update

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.29 in relation to its previous close of 27.09. However, the company has experienced a -6.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that NMI Holdings (NMIH) stock rallies on the back of new business production, higher single premium policy cancellations, improved total mortgage origination volume and a strong capital position.

NMIH’s Market Performance

NMIH’s stock has fallen by -6.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.51% and a quarterly rise of 1.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for NMI Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.18% for NMIH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMIH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NMIH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NMIH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMIH Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH fell by -6.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.09. In addition, NMI Holdings Inc saw 26.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMIH starting from Jones James G, who sale 700 shares at the price of $30.04 back on Aug 07. After this action, Jones James G now owns 117,828 shares of NMI Holdings Inc, valued at $21,028 using the latest closing price.

Jones James G, the Director of NMI Holdings Inc, sale 3,952 shares at $29.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Jones James G is holding 118,528 shares at $115,057 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+78.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NMI Holdings Inc stands at +55.97. The total capital return value is set at 17.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.71. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 12.09 for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 25.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.19. Total debt to assets is 15.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.