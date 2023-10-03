NKGen Biotech Inc. (NKGN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NKGen Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: NKGN) has decreased by -31.20 when compared to last closing price of 8.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -39.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for NKGN is at 0.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NKGN is 8.56M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for NKGN on October 03, 2023 was 108.02K shares.

NKGN’s Market Performance

NKGN’s stock has seen a -39.83% decrease for the week, with a -45.62% drop in the past month and a -44.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.13% for NKGen Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.93% for NKGN’s stock, with a -43.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKGN Trading at -43.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.14%, as shares sank -45.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKGN fell by -39.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, NKGen Biotech Inc. saw -42.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NKGen Biotech Inc. (NKGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.