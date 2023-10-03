The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
NKGen Biotech Inc. (NKGN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NKGen Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: NKGN) has decreased by -31.20 when compared to last closing price of 8.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -39.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NKGen Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: NKGN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NKGN is at 0.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NKGN is 8.56M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for NKGN on October 03, 2023 was 108.02K shares.

NKGN’s Market Performance

NKGN’s stock has seen a -39.83% decrease for the week, with a -45.62% drop in the past month and a -44.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.13% for NKGen Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -40.93% for NKGN’s stock, with a -43.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NKGN Trading at -43.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.14%, as shares sank -45.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKGN fell by -39.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, NKGen Biotech Inc. saw -42.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NKGen Biotech Inc. (NKGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

