Nike Inc. (NKE) Stock Faces 2.38% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Nike Inc. (NKE) has gone up by 4.37% for the week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month and a -13.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for NKE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for NKE’s stock, with a -17.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is above average at 29.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nike Inc. (NKE) is $120.96, which is $26.4 above the current market price. The public float for NKE is 1.18B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NKE on October 03, 2023 was 7.93M shares.

NKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has plunged by -1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 95.62, but the company has seen a 4.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that September lived up to its billing as the worst month of the year. Pulled lowered by the threat of higher interest rates, a looming government shutdown, and rising energy prices, U.S. indices ended September in the red.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKE Trading at -6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -7.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.77. In addition, Nike Inc. saw -19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Matheson Monique S., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $108.59 back on Aug 08. After this action, Matheson Monique S. now owns 44,736 shares of Nike Inc., valued at $4,343,678 using the latest closing price.

Friend Matthew, the EVP: CFO of Nike Inc., sale 5,545 shares at $107.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Friend Matthew is holding 42,119 shares at $593,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nike Inc. stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 19.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.24. Equity return is now at value 33.91, with 12.97 for asset returns.

Based on Nike Inc. (NKE), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 32.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nike Inc. (NKE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.