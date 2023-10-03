NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.97 in comparison to its previous close of 57.29, however, the company has experienced a -22.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-01 that The market slide continues in September with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF dropping by 4.74%. The top 10 stocks on the watchlist for October 2023 offer a 4.33% dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500. My top 10 list of high dividend yield stocks has generated an annualized rate of return of 10.29% since its inception in November 2020.

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is 12.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NEE is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) is $79.31, which is $35.35 above the current market price. The public float for NEE is 2.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On October 03, 2023, NEE’s average trading volume was 9.08M shares.

NEE’s Market Performance

NEE stock saw a decrease of -22.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for NextEra Energy Inc (NEE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.89% for NEE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEE Trading at -23.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -22.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -22.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.18. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc saw -37.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $67.95 back on Aug 17. After this action, HACHIGIAN KIRK S now owns 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc, valued at $679,500 using the latest closing price.

CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE, the Director of NextEra Energy Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $67.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that CAMAREN JAMES LAWRENCE is holding 8,000 shares at $271,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 19.94, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.