Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.89% for NMRA’s stock, with a -11.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NMRA is 54.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. On October 03, 2023, NMRA’s average trading volume was 893.29K shares.

NMRA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA) has decreased by -21.97 when compared to last closing price of 14.11.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that The IPO market in 2023 has been anything but hot. After a record-breaking year in 2021, the appetite for new listings has cooled down significantly, first in 2022 and continuing into the current year.

NMRA Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.93% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRA fell by -3.42%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. saw -32.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMRA starting from Burow Kristina, who purchase 34,560 shares at the price of $13.98 back on Sep 29. After this action, Burow Kristina now owns 3,859,898 shares of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., valued at $483,149 using the latest closing price.

ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC, the 10% Owner of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., purchase 34,560 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC is holding 3,859,898 shares at $483,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.