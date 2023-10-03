Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is above average at 21.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) is $59.96, which is $11.61 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NDAQ on October 03, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

The stock price of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has dropped by -0.35 compared to previous close of 48.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Improving organic growth, focus on ramping up the on-trading revenue base, buyouts to capitalize on growing market opportunities and effective capital deployment poise Nasdaq (NDAQ) for growth.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has experienced a -0.45% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.74% drop in the past month, and a -2.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.74% for NDAQ’s stock, with a -11.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.12. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw -21.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from YABUKI JEFFERY W, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $49.40 back on Aug 03. After this action, YABUKI JEFFERY W now owns 7,718 shares of Nasdaq Inc, valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDMAN ADENA T, the Chair and CEO of Nasdaq Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that FRIEDMAN ADENA T is holding 1,672,318 shares at $510,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.