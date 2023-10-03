MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.45 in relation to its previous close of 2.20. However, the company has experienced a 76.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-01 that MAIA’s THIO-101 trial of 6-thio-2-deoxyguanosine in non-small cell lung cancer had enrolled 29 patients as of a June 20 update from the company. The first two patients in the trial have achieved continued survival at 10 and 11 months following the start of treatment. MAIA has enough cash to make it to an update from the trial, but another cash raise could be ahead.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) is $12.63, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for MAIA is 8.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAIA on October 03, 2023 was 32.90K shares.

MAIA’s Market Performance

MAIA’s stock has seen a 76.39% increase for the week, with a 45.14% rise in the past month and a 17.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.03% for MAIA Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.54% for MAIA’s stock, with a -13.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MAIA Trading at 32.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.89%, as shares surge +37.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA rose by +76.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.73. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc saw -27.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Guerrero Ramiro, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 18. After this action, Guerrero Ramiro now owns 312,672 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, valued at $2,964 using the latest closing price.

Luput Cristian, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Luput Cristian is holding 298,068 shares at $7,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

The total capital return value is set at -174.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -178.29. Equity return is now at value -261.37, with -176.65 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.