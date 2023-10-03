Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for LYT is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LYT is 6.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.93% of that float. The average trading volume for LYT on October 03, 2023 was 489.00K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

LYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) has dropped by -21.03 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -24.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

LYT’s Market Performance

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has seen a -24.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -58.60% decline in the past month and a -66.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.43% for LYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -42.14% for LYT’s stock, with a -74.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LYT Trading at -56.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -54.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT fell by -24.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2568. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd saw -72.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stands at -12.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.