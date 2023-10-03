Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV)’s stock price has plunge by 1.65relation to previous closing price of 83.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Not all high-flying stocks come from the Technology sector, with many widely outperforming the general market over the last decade. And that’s precisely the case for these three.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) is above average at 79.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) is $109.11, which is $25.53 above the current market price. The public float for LYV is 143.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LYV on October 03, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

LYV’s Market Performance

LYV stock saw a decrease of 6.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for LYV’s stock, with a 6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYV stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LYV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LYV in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $110 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYV Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYV rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.99. In addition, Live Nation Entertainment Inc saw 21.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYV starting from HINSON JEFFREY T., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $85.79 back on Jun 12. After this action, HINSON JEFFREY T. now owns 60,975 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, valued at $85,790 using the latest closing price.

Rowles Michael, the EVP & General Counsel of Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Rowles Michael is holding 157,786 shares at $7,800,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.20 for the present operating margin

+23.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Live Nation Entertainment Inc stands at +0.89. The total capital return value is set at 8.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.