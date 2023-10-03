Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) has increased by 6.67 when compared to last closing price of 10.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Investors target stocks that are witnessing a bullish run. Some of the stocks seeing price strength are LWAY, VIRC, VST, BBW, CWCO.

Lifeway Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LWAY is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LWAY is $12.00, which is $0.97 above the current price. The public float for LWAY is 3.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWAY on October 03, 2023 was 75.85K shares.

LWAY’s Market Performance

LWAY stock saw an increase of 14.30% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.60% and a quarterly increase of 76.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.91% for LWAY’s stock, with a 60.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LWAY Trading at 18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.78%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +83.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWAY rose by +14.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.36. In addition, Lifeway Foods Inc. saw 98.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWAY starting from SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, who sale 24,329 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Aug 24. After this action, SMOLYANSKY EDWARD now owns 1,275,110 shares of Lifeway Foods Inc., valued at $267,862 using the latest closing price.

SMOLYANSKY EDWARD, the 10% Owner of Lifeway Foods Inc., sale 19,526 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that SMOLYANSKY EDWARD is holding 1,299,439 shares at $201,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.66 for the present operating margin

+18.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifeway Foods Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at 4.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.70. Equity return is now at value 11.23, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Based on Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 14.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.31. Total debt to assets is 9.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.03 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifeway Foods Inc. (LWAY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.