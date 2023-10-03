Lennar Corp. (LEN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has decreased by -0.96 when compared to last closing price of 112.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-26 that Logan Mohtashami, HousingWire lead analyst, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the latest existing home sales data, whether the analyst is modeling any relief on rates, and more.

Lennar Corp. (NYSE: LEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lennar Corp. (LEN) is $142.29, which is $31.14 above the current market price. The public float for LEN is 246.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEN on October 03, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

LEN’s Market Performance

The stock of Lennar Corp. (LEN) has seen a -1.70% decrease in the past week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month, and a -11.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for LEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.95% for LEN’s stock, with a 1.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $150 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEN Trading at -7.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEN fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.25. In addition, Lennar Corp. saw 22.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEN starting from Banse Amy, who purchase 859 shares at the price of $117.65 back on Aug 17. After this action, Banse Amy now owns 8,972 shares of Lennar Corp., valued at $101,061 using the latest closing price.

Banse Amy, the Director of Lennar Corp., purchase 820 shares at $123.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Banse Amy is holding 8,113 shares at $100,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+27.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lennar Corp. stands at +13.53. The total capital return value is set at 23.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 15.84, with 10.59 for asset returns.

Based on Lennar Corp. (LEN), the company’s capital structure generated 26.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.87. Total debt to assets is 16.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lennar Corp. (LEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.