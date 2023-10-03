Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR (LRE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.71% for LRE’s stock, with a 6.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LRE currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of LRE on October 03, 2023 was 990.18K shares.

LRE) stock’s latest price update

Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LRE)’s stock price has increased by 14.69 compared to its previous closing price of 4.90.

LRE Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.51% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRE fell by -9.35%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR saw -9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.53 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR stands at +3.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR (LRE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.