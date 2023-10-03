Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has surged by 0.94 when compared to previous closing price of 27.79, but the company has seen a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Juniper (JNPR) introduces advanced features in Apstra software solution, enabling organizations to optimize operations of data center infrastructure.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) is above average at 22.43x. The 36-month beta value for JNPR is also noteworthy at 0.91.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for JNPR is $32.57, which is $4.52 above than the current price. The public float for JNPR is 317.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume of JNPR on October 03, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

JNPR’s Market Performance

The stock of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has seen a 0.54% increase in the past week, with a -3.67% drop in the past month, and a -10.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for JNPR’s stock, with a -8.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at -0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc saw -12.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from DelSanto Anne, who sale 900 shares at the price of $27.73 back on Oct 02. After this action, DelSanto Anne now owns 27,443 shares of Juniper Networks Inc, valued at $24,957 using the latest closing price.

DelSanto Anne, the Director of Juniper Networks Inc, sale 900 shares at $29.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that DelSanto Anne is holding 28,343 shares at $26,298 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Juniper Networks Inc stands at +8.88. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return is now at value 9.57, with 4.52 for asset returns.

Based on Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR), the company’s capital structure generated 38.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.75. Total debt to assets is 18.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.