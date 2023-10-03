Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LUNR is at -0.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LUNR is $11.67, which is $12.72 above the current market price. The public float for LUNR is 18.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume for LUNR on October 03, 2023 was 390.93K shares.

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) has jumped by 8.22 compared to previous close of 3.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that Intuitive Machines, Inc. stock has been crushed in recent weeks but may be ripe for a near-term trade opportunity. The company is involved in space exploration, infrastructure, and related services, with potential for future long-term growth. The stock is volatile but has the potential for another sharp upward movement with pending catalysts such as new contracts and mission launches.

LUNR’s Market Performance

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has seen a 4.77% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -17.02% decline in the past month and a -50.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for LUNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.09% for LUNR’s stock, with a -59.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at -31.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares sank -19.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR rose by +4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc saw -60.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -7.21, with -6.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.