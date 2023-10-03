Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has decreased by -53.49 when compared to last closing price of 1.03.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -57.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-08 that Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public stock offering. The company announced that offering yesterday, and then released details of the offering early this morning.

, and the 36-month beta value for INBS is at 3.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INBS is $10.00, which is $12.57 above the current market price. The public float for INBS is 1.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.69% of that float. The average trading volume for INBS on October 03, 2023 was 46.41K shares.

INBS’s Market Performance

INBS’s stock has seen a -57.60% decrease for the week, with a -72.78% drop in the past month and a -82.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.53% for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -65.97% for INBS’s stock, with a -88.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INBS Trading at -71.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.78%, as shares sank -72.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS fell by -57.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3433. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -88.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-729.92 for the present operating margin

-50.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -845.89. Equity return is now at value -203.99, with -93.64 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.