Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has decreased by -0.19 when compared to last closing price of 63.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.12% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Here is how Ingersoll Rand (IR) and Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44.

The public float for IR is 403.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IR on October 03, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has seen a -1.12% decrease in the past week, with a -8.63% drop in the past month, and a -2.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for IR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.15% for IR’s stock, with a 5.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.04. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw 21.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Kini Vikram, who sale 169,153 shares at the price of $69.43 back on Sep 06. After this action, Kini Vikram now owns 47,917 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $11,744,896 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, sale 27,169 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 73,877 shares at $1,765,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 7.56, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.