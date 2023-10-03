InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-06 that InflaRx is a developer of complement mediated therapies for inflammatory diseases. Their lead asset, vilobelimab, is a C5a inhibitor targeting Pyoderma Gangraenosum in a phase 3 trial. The company has a cash runway of 7-8 quarters and raised $40mn in a public offering in April.

The 36-month beta value for IFRX is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IFRX is $9.81, which is $7.87 above than the current price. The public float for IFRX is 51.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of IFRX on October 03, 2023 was 180.29K shares.

IFRX’s Market Performance

The stock of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has seen a -14.22% decrease in the past week, with a -33.54% drop in the past month, and a -39.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for IFRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.90% for IFRX’s stock, with a -23.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IFRX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for IFRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IFRX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $8 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IFRX Trading at -29.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -36.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IFRX fell by -14.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, InflaRx N.V. saw -15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IFRX

The total capital return value is set at -50.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.65. Equity return is now at value -28.83, with -24.85 for asset returns.

Based on InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.51. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.

Conclusion

In summary, InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.