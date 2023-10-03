The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has gone down by -16.03% for the week, with a -43.24% drop in the past month and a -48.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.64% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.64% for HUBC’s stock, with a -94.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HUBC is at -0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBC on October 03, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.26 in comparison to its previous close of 0.23, however, the company has experienced a -16.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Investors are attracted to penny stocks because of the small amount of capital needed for a large amount of exposure and upside potential. On the other hand, penny stocks carry a lot of risk for investors.

HUBC Trading at -47.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.35%, as shares sank -40.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -16.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2754. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

