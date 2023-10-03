Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has gone down by -16.03% for the week, with a -43.24% drop in the past month and a -48.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.64% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.64% for HUBC’s stock, with a -94.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for HUBC is at -0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 42.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for HUBC on October 03, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.26 in comparison to its previous close of 0.23, however, the company has experienced a -16.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-11 that Investors are attracted to penny stocks because of the small amount of capital needed for a large amount of exposure and upside potential. On the other hand, penny stocks carry a lot of risk for investors.

HUBC Trading at -47.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.35%, as shares sank -40.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -16.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2754. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -98.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.