Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) is $20.38, which is $6.89 above the current market price. The public float for HR is 376.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HR on October 03, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

The stock price of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) has dropped by -2.69 compared to previous close of 15.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that REITs offer a once-in-a-decade opportunity according to Principal Asset Management. Some high-quality REITs offer 50%+ upside potential. We present 3 of our favorite REIT buying opportunities to profit.

HR’s Market Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has experienced a -3.63% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.18% drop in the past month, and a -21.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for HR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.97% for HR’s stock, with a -22.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HR Trading at -14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares sank -15.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.01. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc saw -22.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from SINGLETON JOHN KNOX, who purchase 31,500 shares at the price of $17.11 back on Aug 16. After this action, SINGLETON JOHN KNOX now owns 50,582 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, valued at $538,965 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $19.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 26,601 shares at $45,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value -3.84, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.