The stock price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM) has surged by 11.68 when compared to previous closing price of 1.37, but the company has seen a -0.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM ) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company went through a reverse stock split. A press release from the media, technology, and entertainment company announced the one-for-20 reverse stock split a couple of days ago.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

The public float for GROM is 0.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 37.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROM on October 03, 2023 was 231.33K shares.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM’s stock has seen a -0.65% decrease for the week, with a -72.68% drop in the past month and a -75.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.11% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.84% for GROM stock, with a simple moving average of -89.21% for the last 200 days.

GROM Trading at -67.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.21%, as shares sank -71.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3082. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc saw -95.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Equity return is now at value -73.51, with -49.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.