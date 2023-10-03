Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) by analysts is $13.75, which is $21.49 above the current market price. The public float for GNLN is 2.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.90% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of GNLN was 85.27K shares.

GNLN) stock’s latest price update

Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN)’s stock price has dropped by -14.66 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-09-30 that Marijuana stock investors are focused on the future of the cannabis industry. There is a lot in the works that would help keep the sector moving in the right direction. Much of the progress investors want to see is based on legislation. A better reform would make certain ventures easier and safer. As well as the possibility of seeing healthier trading. When there is a reason to invest in cannabis stocks it often revolves around some type of progress.

GNLN’s Market Performance

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) has seen a -17.28% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -34.14% decline in the past month and a -40.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.63% for GNLN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.67% for GNLN’s stock, with a -76.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GNLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.30 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GNLN Trading at -28.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares sank -33.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN fell by -17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7999. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc saw -78.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from Snyder Craig A., who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $0.32 back on May 22. After this action, Snyder Craig A. now owns 14,243 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc, valued at $384 using the latest closing price.

UTTZ JEFFREY J, the Director of Greenlane Holdings Inc, sale 1,800 shares at $0.45 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that UTTZ JEFFREY J is holding 3,137 shares at $810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.12 for the present operating margin

-11.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc stands at -84.44. The total capital return value is set at -36.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.75. Equity return is now at value -90.24, with -57.53 for asset returns.

Based on Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN), the company’s capital structure generated 20.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.19. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.