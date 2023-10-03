Global Partners LP (GLP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLP is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLP is $40.00, which is $9.19 above the current price. The public float for GLP is 29.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLP on October 03, 2023 was 71.07K shares.

GLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) has dropped by -12.77 compared to previous close of 35.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Global Partners LP (GLP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

GLP’s Market Performance

GLP’s stock has fallen by -8.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.50% and a quarterly rise of 0.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Global Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.31% for GLP’s stock, with a -3.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on November 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GLP Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLP fell by -8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.47. In addition, Global Partners LP saw -9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLP starting from Global GP LLC, who purchase 415 shares at the price of $32.49 back on Sep 25. After this action, Global GP LLC now owns 30,206 shares of Global Partners LP, valued at $13,483 using the latest closing price.

Global GP LLC, the General Partner of Global Partners LP, purchase 10,000 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Global GP LLC is holding 29,791 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.92 for the present operating margin

+3.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Partners LP stands at +1.88. The total capital return value is set at 16.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.51. Equity return is now at value 32.13, with 7.78 for asset returns.

Based on Global Partners LP (GLP), the company’s capital structure generated 181.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.50. Total debt to assets is 44.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.25 and the total asset turnover is 6.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Partners LP (GLP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.