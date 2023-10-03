Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) Stock Faces 6.38% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) has gone up by 10.65% for the week, with a -1.84% drop in the past month and a -1.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.16% for GOVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.33% for GOVX’s stock, with a -12.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) is $6.00, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for GOVX is 26.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOVX on October 03, 2023 was 336.95K shares.

GOVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) has surged by 10.12 when compared to previous closing price of 0.51, but the company has seen a 10.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that Updates Presented for Gedeptin® and GEO-CM04S1 Phase 2 Clinical Trials ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, presented a company overview during the H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on November 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GOVX Trading at 2.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX rose by +10.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5372. In addition, Geovax Labs Inc saw -10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOVX starting from McKee Kelly T. Jr., who purchase 9,653 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Sep 25. After this action, McKee Kelly T. Jr. now owns 28,838 shares of Geovax Labs Inc, valued at $5,020 using the latest closing price.

DODD DAVID A, the President, CEO of Geovax Labs Inc, purchase 35,087 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that DODD DAVID A is holding 148,957 shares at $20,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

The total capital return value is set at -91.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.57. Equity return is now at value -85.79, with -70.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.