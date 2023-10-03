Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has decreased by -5.58 when compared to last closing price of 4.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. stock has declined nearly 35% while the S&P 500 contracted little over 4% since my last coverage. Frontier Group Holdings revised its revenue estimate downward for Q3 due to weakening bookings and weather events. Analysts have lowered their EBITDA estimates for Frontier Group Holdings, but there is still high-risk upside potential in the stock.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ULCC is at 2.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for ULCC is $8.82, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for ULCC is 39.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.65% of that float. The average trading volume for ULCC on October 03, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC’s stock has seen a -3.99% decrease for the week, with a -27.23% drop in the past month and a -53.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.50% for ULCC stock, with a simple moving average of -50.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULCC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ULCC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ULCC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5.50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULCC Trading at -33.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares sank -27.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc saw -55.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Biffle Barry, who sale 44,418 shares at the price of $7.43 back on Aug 11. After this action, Biffle Barry now owns 756,119 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, valued at $330,079 using the latest closing price.

Biffle Barry, the President & CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc, sale 223,647 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Biffle Barry is holding 800,537 shares at $1,776,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.40 for the present operating margin

+1.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 2.81 for asset returns.

Based on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC), the company’s capital structure generated 575.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.19. Total debt to assets is 65.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.