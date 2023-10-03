Fastenal Co. (FAST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) is above average at 28.00x. The 36-month beta value for FAST is also noteworthy at 1.15.

The public float for FAST is 570.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume of FAST on October 03, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

FAST) stock’s latest price update

Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ: FAST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 54.64. However, the company has experienced a 0.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-27 that WINONA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) announced the date and time for its conference call to review 2023 third quarter results, as well as current operations. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. central time. To access the call, please visit the following Web address: https://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm Our conference call presentation (which includes information, supplemental to that contained in.

FAST’s Market Performance

Fastenal Co. (FAST) has seen a 0.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.72% decline in the past month and a -6.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for FAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for FAST’s stock, with a 1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAST stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for FAST by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FAST in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $59 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FAST Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAST rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.87. In addition, Fastenal Co. saw 15.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAST starting from WISECUP REYNE K, who sale 19,564 shares at the price of $56.78 back on Aug 21. After this action, WISECUP REYNE K now owns 20,000 shares of Fastenal Co., valued at $1,110,912 using the latest closing price.

Ancius Michael J, the Director of Fastenal Co., purchase 500 shares at $57.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Ancius Michael J is holding 28,765 shares at $28,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAST

Equity return is now at value 34.25, with 24.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Fastenal Co. (FAST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.