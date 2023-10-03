Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.15 in comparison to its previous close of 1.33, however, the company has experienced a -59.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-27 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, announced today that it will host a live investor presentation webcast with incoming Global CEO Matthias Aydt and Interim CFO Jonathan Maroko from its Hanford, CA facility on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 4:30pm PDT (7:30pm EDT). The Company will also provide an update on planned upcoming.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FFIE is 2.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) is $800.00, The public float for FFIE is 17.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.19% of that float. On October 03, 2023, FFIE’s average trading volume was 3.16M shares.

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE stock saw a decrease of -59.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -84.12% and a quarterly a decrease of -92.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.20% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -69.49% for FFIE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -95.56% for the last 200 days.

FFIE Trading at -90.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.39%, as shares sank -83.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -59.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.6128. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw -94.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFIE starting from Chen Xuefeng, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Chen Xuefeng now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -84.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -211.40, with -99.91 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 12.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.