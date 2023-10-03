Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XOM is 1.04.

The public float for XOM is 4.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XOM on October 03, 2023 was 15.63M shares.

XOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) has plunged by -1.66 when compared to previous closing price of 117.58, but the company has seen a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Marathon Oil (MRO) and Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) may not be the typical names investors look to as it relates to oil and energy stocks, but their annual earnings estimates have soared.

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM’s stock has fallen by -0.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.99% and a quarterly rise of 7.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Exxon Mobil Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for XOM’s stock, with a 5.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $105 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at 3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.17%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.38. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corp. saw 4.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 27,772 shares of Exxon Mobil Corp., valued at $172,500 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corp., purchase 192,000 shares at $106.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 1,827,000 shares at $20,437,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Equity return is now at value 27.48, with 14.15 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.