Examining the Volatility of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s (JMIA) Stock

The stock of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has gone up by 17.21% for the week, with a -6.84% drop in the past month and a -23.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.47% for JMIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.22% for JMIA’s stock, with a -15.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JMIA is 2.66.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for JMIA is 100.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JMIA on October 03, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

JMIA) stock’s latest price update

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA)’s stock price has soared by 8.33 in relation to previous closing price of 2.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Jumia faces challenges due to high inflation and a restricted supply of goods, impacting consumer spending on its platform. Jumia is also pulling away from activities with questionable economics, negatively impacting growth. While Jumia’s profitability has improved on the back of cost-cutting measures, a return to steady consumer growth is necessary for long-term success.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at -13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA rose by +17.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Equity return is now at value -83.99, with -46.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.