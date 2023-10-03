Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ultralife Corp’s (ULBI) Stock

The stock of Ultralife Corp (ULBI) has seen a 18.44% increase in the past week, with a 20.06% gain in the past month, and a 130.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.95% for ULBI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.10% for ULBI stock, with a simple moving average of 111.60% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI) is above average at 72.51x. The 36-month beta value for ULBI is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ULBI is $12.00, which is $0.63 above than the current price. The public float for ULBI is 9.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of ULBI on October 03, 2023 was 252.81K shares.

ULBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ultralife Corp (NASDAQ: ULBI) has surged by 16.50 when compared to previous closing price of 9.76, but the company has seen a 18.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-31 that Ultralife Corporation reports an impressive increase in backlog, indicating potential for future net sales growth. Communications Systems segment shows significant revenue growth, driven by demand from government, defense, and medical customers. Market analysts have positive expectations for Ultralife, with projected growth in net sales, EBITDA, and net income.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULBI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ULBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULBI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $12 based on the research report published on March 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ULBI Trading at 29.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.77% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULBI rose by +18.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.86. In addition, Ultralife Corp saw 194.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULBI starting from WHITMORE BRADFORD T, who purchase 3,741 shares at the price of $10.25 back on Sep 15. After this action, WHITMORE BRADFORD T now owns 1,171,994 shares of Ultralife Corp, valued at $38,349 using the latest closing price.

Robert W. Shaw, the Director of Ultralife Corp, purchase 2,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Robert W. Shaw is holding 62,750 shares at $20,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultralife Corp stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.09. Equity return is now at value 2.14, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ultralife Corp (ULBI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.82. Total debt to assets is 13.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Ultralife Corp (ULBI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.