Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Icecure Medical Ltd’s (ICCM) Stock

The stock of Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has seen a 37.92% increase in the past week, with a -21.36% drop in the past month, and a -24.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.04% for ICCM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for ICCM stock, with a simple moving average of -27.14% for the last 200 days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICCM is $2.91, which is $3.1 above than the current price. The public float for ICCM is 19.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of ICCM on October 03, 2023 was 200.13K shares.

ICCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) has surged by 58.29 when compared to previous closing price of 0.54, but the company has seen a 37.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-22 that Growing body of evidence-based data is giving women a minimally invasive alternative to the standard of care lumpectomy Patients throughout the European Union have access to ProSense for the treatment of malignant and benign breast tumors CAESAREA, Israel, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IceCure Medical Ltd.

ICCM Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.09%, as shares sank -22.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCM rose by +37.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8729. In addition, Icecure Medical Ltd saw -44.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-542.59 for the present operating margin

+46.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icecure Medical Ltd stands at -550.34. The total capital return value is set at -63.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.36.

Based on Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Icecure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.