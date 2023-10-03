Evaluating the Ups and Downs of AgileThought Inc’s (AGIL) Stock

The stock of AgileThought Inc (AGIL) has seen a 8.70% increase in the past week, with a -24.42% drop in the past month, and a -79.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.73% for AGIL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.55% for AGIL stock, with a simple moving average of -92.38% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for AGIL is also noteworthy at 0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGIL is $2.00, which is $1.84 above than the current price. The public float for AGIL is 32.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. The average trading volume of AGIL on October 03, 2023 was 4.19M shares.

AGIL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ: AGIL) has surged by 9.21 when compared to previous closing price of 0.15, but the company has seen a 8.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGIL ) stock is rising on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the digital transformation services company. There’s no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rising.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AGIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGIL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AGIL Trading at -62.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.37%, as shares sank -17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1498. In addition, AgileThought Inc saw -96.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIL starting from Rossi Alexander R., who sale 279,600 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Sep 22. After this action, Rossi Alexander R. now owns 3,093 shares of AgileThought Inc, valued at $50,328 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos, the Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought Inc, sale 568 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Fernandez Manuel Senderos is holding 4,996,904 shares at $2,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgileThought Inc stands at -11.41. Equity return is now at value -56.23, with -33.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, AgileThought Inc (AGIL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.