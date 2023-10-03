Evaluating the Impact of -0.91 Increase on American International Group Inc’s (AIG) Stock

The stock of American International Group Inc (AIG) has seen a -3.35% decrease in the past week, with a 2.61% gain in the past month, and a 3.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for AIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.17% for AIG’s stock, with a 4.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.15x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American International Group Inc (AIG) by analysts is $70.81, which is $8.68 above the current market price. The public float for AIG is 710.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of AIG was 2.96M shares.

AIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) has decreased by -0.91 when compared to last closing price of 60.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com. AIG will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public a.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $57 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIG Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.80. In addition, American International Group Inc saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from Carbone Kathleen, who sale 7,757 shares at the price of $61.30 back on Aug 09. After this action, Carbone Kathleen now owns 0 shares of American International Group Inc, valued at $475,504 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc, sale 10,981,108 shares at $16.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 415,413,892 shares at $180,199,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.99 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc stands at +18.21. The total capital return value is set at 25.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 10.26, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.50. Total debt to assets is 6.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, American International Group Inc (AIG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.