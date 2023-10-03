Evaluating the Impact of 0.35 Increase on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc’s (MARA) Stock

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has seen a -0.35% decrease in the past week, with a -32.14% drop in the past month, and a -44.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for MARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.67% for MARA’s stock, with a -12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 5.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) by analysts is $15.40, which is $6.87 above the current market price. The public float for MARA is 168.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.30% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of MARA was 31.38M shares.

The stock of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) has increased by 0.35 when compared to last closing price of 8.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Bullish catalysts such as seasonality, technicals, market environment, regulatory clarity, and Bitcoin hash rate suggest that Bitcoin and Bitcoin proxies are a strong investment into year-end and beyond.

MARA Trading at -31.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -28.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARA fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc saw 149.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARA starting from SWAMI ASHU, who sale 11,000 shares at the price of $13.80 back on Aug 31. After this action, SWAMI ASHU now owns 7,491 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, valued at $151,833 using the latest closing price.

Ouissal Said, the Director of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $11.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Ouissal Said is holding 10,217 shares at $59,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.78 for the present operating margin

-28.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc stands at -583.20. The total capital return value is set at -7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -34.31 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA), the company’s capital structure generated 203.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.00. Total debt to assets is 65.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 202.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.