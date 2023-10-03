Entergy Corp. (ETR) Stock Experiences -6.70% Monthly Change

In the past week, ETR stock has gone down by -7.58%, with a monthly decline of -6.70% and a quarterly plunge of -9.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Entergy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for ETR’s stock, with a -13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) is above average at 13.55x. The 36-month beta value for ETR is also noteworthy at 0.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for ETR is $111.59, which is $22.97 above than the current price. The public float for ETR is 210.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ETR on October 03, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

ETR) stock’s latest price update

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.92 in comparison to its previous close of 92.50, however, the company has experienced a -7.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that While utilities stocks might not be the most exciting investment category, they do offer one cynical benefit. When people flip the switch, they expect the lights to turn on.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $98 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETR Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -5.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.33. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -21.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $95.40 back on Sep 12. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,251 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $1,287,900 using the latest closing price.

RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D., the “Officer” Under Sec. 16 Rules of Entergy Corp., sale 300 shares at $103.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that RODRIGUEZ DEANNA D. is holding 3,269 shares at $31,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.