Enerflex Ltd (EFXT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EFXT is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EFXT is $13.31, The public float for EFXT is 122.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EFXT on October 03, 2023 was 33.83K shares.

EFXT) stock’s latest price update

Enerflex Ltd (NYSE: EFXT)’s stock price has dropped by -27.57 in relation to previous closing price of 5.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -28.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Enerflex Ltd (NYSE:EFXT ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Stefan Ali – Vice President, IR and Business Development Energy Transition Marc Rossiter – President, CEO & Director Rodney Gray – Senior VP & CFO Ben Park – Vice President, Corporate Controller Conference Call Participants Aaron MacNeil – TD Securities Nick Corcoran – Acumen Capital Keith MacKey – RBC Capital Markets Tim Monachello – ATB Capital Markets Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Enerflex Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

EFXT’s Market Performance

Enerflex Ltd (EFXT) has experienced a -28.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.63% drop in the past month, and a -39.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for EFXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.07% for EFXT’s stock, with a -35.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFXT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EFXT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EFXT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $11 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFXT Trading at -36.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares sank -33.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFXT fell by -28.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Enerflex Ltd saw -34.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EFXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+17.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerflex Ltd stands at -5.68. The total capital return value is set at 3.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.29. Equity return is now at value -6.94, with -3.13 for asset returns.

Based on Enerflex Ltd (EFXT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 34.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerflex Ltd (EFXT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.