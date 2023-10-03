Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EEX is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EEX is $9.43, which is $4.67 above the current price. The public float for EEX is 14.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EEX on October 03, 2023 was 101.13K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

EEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Emerald Holding Inc (NYSE: EEX) has jumped by 5.31 compared to previous close of 4.52. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Cannabis stocks are undoubtedly a booming opportunity. Many investors consider this sector as a great opportunity to invest and compare it with the artificial intelligence and robotics sector.

EEX’s Market Performance

EEX’s stock has risen by 24.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.80% and a quarterly rise of 17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for Emerald Holding Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.95% for EEX’s stock, with a 21.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EEX stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EEX in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $7.20 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EEX Trading at 12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.86%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEX rose by +24.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Emerald Holding Inc saw 34.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEX starting from Field Brian, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $3.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, Field Brian now owns 139,803 shares of Emerald Holding Inc, valued at $10,639 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.79 for the present operating margin

+46.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerald Holding Inc stands at +21.66. The total capital return value is set at -1.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.29. Equity return is now at value 13.68, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Emerald Holding Inc (EEX), the company’s capital structure generated 97.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emerald Holding Inc (EEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.