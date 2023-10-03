Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.60.

The public float for EBIX is 24.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EBIX on October 03, 2023 was 767.25K shares.

EBIX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) has decreased by -11.74 when compared to last closing price of 9.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a -26.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-28 that Danaher Corp. DHR, -0.10% spinoff Veralto Corp. VLTO.WI, +5.02% will be added to the S&P 500 before trading Monday, when it replaces DXC Technology Co. DXC, +0.59%, which in turn will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to Tuesday trading. DXC Technologies will replace Ebix Inc. EBIX, -2.48% in the S&P SmallCap 600, also effective before trading Tuesday.

EBIX’s Market Performance

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has seen a -26.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -47.78% decline in the past month and a -66.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.85% for EBIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.75% for EBIX’s stock, with a -53.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for EBIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $108 based on the research report published on July 12, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

EBIX Trading at -50.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.16%, as shares sank -46.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBIX fell by -26.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, Ebix Inc. saw -56.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBIX

Equity return is now at value 5.26, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ebix Inc. (EBIX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.