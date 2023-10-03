Eastside Distilling Inc’s (EAST) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, EAST stock has gone up by 20.59%, with a monthly decline of -2.38% and a quarterly plunge of -48.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.21% for Eastside Distilling Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for EAST’s stock, with a -59.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) by analysts is $5.00, which is $18.36 above the current market price. The public float for EAST is 1.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.33% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of EAST was 129.89K shares.

EAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) has jumped by 23.31 compared to previous close of 1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-08-31 that The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

EAST Trading at -25.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.48%, as shares sank -16.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST rose by +20.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5628. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc saw -64.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from FINNSSON ERIC J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Jun 20. After this action, FINNSSON ERIC J. now owns 4,129 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc, valued at $10,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+7.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc stands at -117.16. The total capital return value is set at -26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.02. Equity return is now at value -415.33, with -60.93 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.