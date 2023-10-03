DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) has decreased by -1.70 when compared to last closing price of 74.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that AmberLite P2X110 Ion Exchange Resin by DuPont (DD) represents a first step into the Green Hydrogen market.

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DD is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for DD is $83.40, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for DD is 457.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.61% of that float. The average trading volume for DD on October 03, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

DD’s Market Performance

DD’s stock has seen a -0.05% decrease for the week, with a -4.64% drop in the past month and a 2.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for DuPont de Nemours Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.75% for DD’s stock, with a 2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $75 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DD Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DD fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.39. In addition, DuPont de Nemours Inc saw 6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DD starting from Ratnakar Raj, who sale 50,633 shares at the price of $77.42 back on Aug 31. After this action, Ratnakar Raj now owns 31,720 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc, valued at $3,920,007 using the latest closing price.

Ratnakar Raj, the SVP & Chief Strategy Officer of DuPont de Nemours Inc, sale 15,838 shares at $74.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Ratnakar Raj is holding 31,720 shares at $1,180,881 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.53 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for DuPont de Nemours Inc stands at +7.77. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.81. Equity return is now at value 3.73, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD), the company’s capital structure generated 31.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.23. Total debt to assets is 20.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.