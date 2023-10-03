DTE Energy Co. (DTE) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of DTE Energy Co. (DTE) has seen a -9.63% decrease in the past week, with a -7.63% drop in the past month, and a -14.17% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for DTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.91% for DTE’s stock, with a -13.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62.

The public float for DTE is 205.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DTE on October 03, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

DTE) stock’s latest price update

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.82 in relation to its previous close of 99.28. However, the company has experienced a -9.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that It hasn’t been a great year for finding the best utilities stocks to buy. It has been the sector laggard of the S&P 500 which has grown more swiftly than many expected.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DTE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $117 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DTE Trading at -10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.36. In addition, DTE Energy Co. saw -18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Chavez JoAnn, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $113.53 back on Aug 02. After this action, Chavez JoAnn now owns 12,107 shares of DTE Energy Co., valued at $283,825 using the latest closing price.

Muschong Lisa A., the VP, Corp Sec & Chief of Staff of DTE Energy Co., sale 700 shares at $110.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Muschong Lisa A. is holding 5,455 shares at $77,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Equity return is now at value 13.58, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DTE Energy Co. (DTE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.