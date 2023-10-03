DocuSign Inc (DOCU) Stock Experiences -17.04% Monthly Change

In the past week, DOCU stock has gone up by 0.55%, with a monthly decline of -17.04% and a quarterly plunge of -19.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for DocuSign Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.21% for DOCU’s stock, with a -22.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for DOCU is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for DOCU is $63.13, which is $21.39 above than the current price. The public float for DOCU is 200.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. The average trading volume of DOCU on October 03, 2023 was 3.31M shares.

DOCU) stock’s latest price update

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.64 in comparison to its previous close of 42.00, however, the company has experienced a 0.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCU Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -19.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.97. In addition, DocuSign Inc saw -24.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Shute Stephen, who sale 13,606 shares at the price of $43.51 back on Sep 19. After this action, Shute Stephen now owns 2,740 shares of DocuSign Inc, valued at $591,997 using the latest closing price.

Salem Enrique T, the Director of DocuSign Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $50.02 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Salem Enrique T is holding 156,140 shares at $125,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.09 for the present operating margin

+78.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc stands at -3.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value -2.72, with -0.58 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 143.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 29.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In summary, DocuSign Inc (DOCU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.