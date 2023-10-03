Denison Mines Corp (DNN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Denison Mines Corp (DNN) by analysts is $2.01, which is $0.43 above the current market price. The public float for DNN is 815.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of DNN was 6.51M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) has plunged by -4.24 when compared to previous closing price of 1.65, but the company has seen a -8.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Denison Mines has been in the uranium mining business for seven decades. Its Wheeler River project is one of the best in the world, measured by AISC, grade, and resource base. Denison’s balance sheet has zero debt and carries 25 million pounds of uranium, while the share dilution is minimal. The company owns 22.5% of McClean Mill, too. DNN is for sale at a significant discount using NAV calculations with a $50/lb uranium price. These reasons are more than enough to give Denison a strong buy rating.

DNN’s Market Performance

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has experienced a -8.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.86% rise in the past month, and a 26.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for DNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.96% for DNN stock, with a simple moving average of 27.67% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at 11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5735. In addition, Denison Mines Corp saw 37.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-205.45 for the present operating margin

-156.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp stands at +84.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.68 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.13. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 170.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denison Mines Corp (DNN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.