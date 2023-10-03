Curis Inc (CRIS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has dropped by -21.09 in relation to previous closing price of 6.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -39.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of emavusertib, an orally available small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced that James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis, will participate at the following conferences: The H.C.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.05.

The public float for CRIS is 5.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRIS on October 03, 2023 was 20.06K shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

CRIS stock saw a decrease of -39.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -53.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -68.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.15% for Curis Inc (CRIS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.20% for CRIS’s stock, with a -62.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRIS Trading at -56.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.80%, as shares sank -55.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS fell by -39.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Curis Inc saw -52.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Equity return is now at value -109.08, with -45.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Curis Inc (CRIS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.