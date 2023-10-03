CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.78 in relation to its previous close of 53.11. However, the company has experienced a -9.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-23 that Warren Buffett has a knack for finding great companies selling at bargain levels. He’s consistently picked winners for years by targeting quality stocks when they hit a rough patch.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMS is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMS is $64.71, which is $16.43 above the current price. The public float for CMS is 290.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMS on October 03, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

CMS’s Market Performance

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen a -9.60% decrease in the past week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month, and a -15.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for CMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.12% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $58 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMS Trading at -11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -9.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.40. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -20.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Hofmeister Brandon J., who sale 1,667 shares at the price of $56.27 back on Sep 13. After this action, Hofmeister Brandon J. now owns 61,765 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $93,808 using the latest closing price.

BARFIELD JON E, the Director of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 2,345 shares at $56.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BARFIELD JON E is holding 13,982 shares at $131,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 10.51, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 204.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.15. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.