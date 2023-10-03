Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s stock price has increased by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.81. However, the company has seen a -0.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Bitcoin has outperformed other asset classes with an average annualized return of 60% since 2014. The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC could lead to an influx of $300 billion into Bitcoin. CleanSpark is ranked as the top Bitcoin mining company, with low valuation ratios and strong growth metrics.

and a 36-month beta value of 3.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) by analysts is $11.25, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for CLSK is 145.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On October 03, 2023, the average trading volume of CLSK was 11.11M shares.

CLSK’s Market Performance

The stock of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a -0.26% decrease in the past week, with a -21.70% drop in the past month, and a -20.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.63% for CLSK’s stock, with a -0.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on December 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CLSK Trading at -22.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -15.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 89.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.60 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleanspark Inc stands at -30.48. The total capital return value is set at -4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.05. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Based on Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), the company’s capital structure generated 5.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.21. Total debt to assets is 4.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.