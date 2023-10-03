Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIFR is 2.50.

The public float for CIFR is 42.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIFR on October 03, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

CIFR) stock’s latest price update

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s stock price has soared by 9.01 in relation to previous closing price of 2.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI), which provides exposure to the bitcoin mining industry, has gained about 117% so far this year, becoming the top-performing ETF of the first nine months of 2023.

CIFR’s Market Performance

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has experienced a 8.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.38% drop in the past month, and a -21.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.10% for CIFR’s stock, with a 8.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $6 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIFR Trading at -19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -15.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +252.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc saw 353.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Kelly Patrick Arthur, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Aug 17. After this action, Kelly Patrick Arthur now owns 235,351 shares of Cipher Mining Inc, valued at $111,650 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Patrick Arthur, the Co-President and COO of Cipher Mining Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kelly Patrick Arthur is holding 270,351 shares at $49,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Equity return is now at value -3.54, with -3.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.