Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA)’s stock price has dropped by -13.14 in relation to previous closing price of 6.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Centessa (CNTA) shares rise significantly in the past three months due to the encouraging progress in the development of its lead pipeline candidate, SerpinPC, which is currently in mid-late-stage studies.

, and the 36-month beta value for CNTA is at 1.31.

The public float for CNTA is 58.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for CNTA on October 03, 2023 was 135.51K shares.

CNTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has seen a -8.47% decrease in the past week, with a -25.46% drop in the past month, and a -7.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.22% for CNTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.85% for CNTA’s stock, with a 12.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNTA Trading at -17.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares sank -26.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA fell by -8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.50. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw 81.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from Rotman Harris, who sale 37,484 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Sep 20. After this action, Rotman Harris now owns 33,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $235,688 using the latest closing price.

YVER ANTOINE, the EVP & Chairman of Development of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, sale 6,500 shares at $4.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that YVER ANTOINE is holding 783,066 shares at $28,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -49.68, with -37.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.