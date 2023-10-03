Carnival Corp. (CCL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carnival Corp. (CCL) is $18.88, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 983.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCL on October 03, 2023 was 30.82M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) has dropped by -0.58 compared to previous close of 13.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Insider reported 2023-10-02 that Carnival’s CEO said a fuel surcharge is “certainly not off the table” during an earnings call. He said it’s not something the company is planning on doing imminently, however.

CCL’s Market Performance

Carnival Corp. (CCL) has experienced a -1.87% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.78% drop in the past month, and a -28.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for CCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.15% for CCL’s stock, with a 8.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCL Trading at -15.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.74. In addition, Carnival Corp. saw 69.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from Bernstein David, who sale 107,119 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Feb 21. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 286,041 shares of Carnival Corp., valued at $1,186,696 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corp. stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corp. (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.