Capital One Financial Corp.’s (COF) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has gone down by -2.82% for the week, with a -7.10% drop in the past month and a -14.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.09% for COF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.94% for COF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.76% for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) is $114.95, which is $14.14 above the current market price. The public float for COF is 375.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COF on October 03, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

COF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) has dropped by -1.99 compared to previous close of 97.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-26 that Warren Buffett is known for his penchant for buying “forever” stocks. The legendary investor has a strategy that may be boring for many investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of COF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COF stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for COF by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for COF in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94.20 based on the research report published on March 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COF Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COF fell by -2.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.64. In addition, Capital One Financial Corp. saw 2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COF starting from FAIRBANK RICHARD D, who sale 3,891 shares at the price of $109.48 back on Aug 14. After this action, FAIRBANK RICHARD D now owns 3,848,406 shares of Capital One Financial Corp., valued at $425,987 using the latest closing price.

FAIRBANK RICHARD D, the Chairman and CEO of Capital One Financial Corp., sale 3,891 shares at $110.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that FAIRBANK RICHARD D is holding 3,848,406 shares at $428,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capital One Financial Corp. stands at +19.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55. Equity return is now at value 9.71, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Capital One Financial Corp. (COF), the company’s capital structure generated 95.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 11.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.