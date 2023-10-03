Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) Stock Observes 6.49% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) has seen a 7.62% increase in the past week, with a -16.16% drop in the past month, and a -16.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.70% for CTLP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for CTLP’s stock, with a 6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for CTLP is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTLP is $10.50, which is $3.86 above than the current price. The public float for CTLP is 68.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CTLP on October 03, 2023 was 324.02K shares.

The stock price of Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) has jumped by 6.24 compared to previous close of 6.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-07 that Cantaloupe — formerly known as USA Technologies — announced mixed fiscal fourth-quarter results relative to Wall Street’s expectations. Growth from transaction and subscription fees more than offset declines in equipment sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLP stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for CTLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTLP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTLP Trading at -7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLP rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.55. In addition, Cantaloupe Inc saw 52.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLP starting from Harris Ian Jiro, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $6.28 back on Sep 29. After this action, Harris Ian Jiro now owns 153,019 shares of Cantaloupe Inc, valued at $26,690 using the latest closing price.

Harris Ian Jiro, the Director of Cantaloupe Inc, purchase 6,946 shares at $6.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Harris Ian Jiro is holding 148,769 shares at $44,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.45 for the present operating margin

+30.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cantaloupe Inc stands at +0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.39, with 0.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.